After nearly 600 days and repeated interview requests from Bret Baier, President Donald Trump finally screwed up the courage to do an interview with Fox News’ chief political anchor. It will air tonight on Bret’s FNC program Special Report at 6 PM ET.

Baier interviewed POTUS on Air Force One as Trump was getting ready to leave Singapore, where he met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. The interview focused on that meeting.

Baier had been keeping count of how many days it had been since he last interviewed Trump, back when it was still presumptive-nominee Trump. “Not like anybody’s counting,” Baier would joke as he counted.

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace broke the news of tonight’s interview while guest-hosting Special Report on Tuesday.