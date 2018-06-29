AMC is bringing one of their biggest shows ever to Comic-Con this year and we don’t just mean The Walking Dead.

Though the zombie apocalypse blockbuster and its Fear The Walking Dead are heading to Hall H, Breaking Bad is attending SDCC this year as the Emmy winner celebrates its 10th anniversary.

Additionally spinoff Better Call Saul will be premiering its latest season opener at the confab too on July 19, as announced on Twitter two weeks ago:

Season 4 of #BetterCallSaul is just around the corner and we want to give you a chance to win tickets to the premiere event on July 19th! See rules for details. #BetterCallSaulSweeps pic.twitter.com/4kcdszXwjE — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) June 14, 2018

Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Dean Norris, Anna Gunn, Bob Odenkirk, Giancarlo Esposito, Betsy Brandt, Jonathan Banks, RJ Mitte and Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan will reunite for the anniversary session on July 19 at 4:30PM. That panel follows the Better Call Saul Hall H session at 3:30PM and that will feature Odenkirk, Banks, Esposito, Rhea Seehorn, Michael Mando, Patrick Fabian, Gilligan and co-creator Peter Gould.

Breaking Bad was always a mainstay at SDCC when the Emmy-winning series aired on AMC, even holding the season premiere of Season 5 Part 1 at the Reading Gaslamp Cinema which is now closed in July 2012. The last Breaking Bad SDCC appearance was in July 2013. Comic-Con runs from July 19-22.