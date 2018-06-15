EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media has acquired domestic rights to Breaking & Exiting, the directorial debut of Peter Facinelli. Milo Gibson stars alongside Jordan Hinson and Adam Huber in the dark comedy romance that centers on the world of suicide prevention. An August 17 theatrical release in 10 cities including Los Angeles and New York is planned.

Gibson, the son of Mel Gibson, plays Harry, a charming house thief who gets more than he bargains for during an attempted burglary when he stumbles upon Daisy (Hinson) and decides to save her from herself, sending both of them into a darkly comedic journey of self-discovery and love.

Hinson wrote the screenplay and produced with Kali Pictures’ Martine Melloul and Cecile Cubilo. Andrew van den Houten and Melloul are executive producers.

Facinelli’s acting credits include the Twilight series and Nurse Jackie.

The deal was negotiated by Freestyle director of acquisitions Rachel Koehler and van den Houten of 79th & Broadway Entertainment on behalf of the filmmakers.

“This is a dark and inventive comedy from a savvy producing team that puts the spotlight on suicide prevention,” said Koehler of the pic, which joins the company’s recent pickups including comedies Bernard and Huey and The Bachelors, horror docu Demon House, the sci-fi thriller The Recall starring Wesley Snipes, and Miles. “It’s a timely topic that has been handled smartly under Peter’s direction.”