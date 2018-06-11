Warner Bros presented its upcoming slate during the CineEurope conference in Barcelona today, capping it off with a surprise appearance by Bradley Cooper whose A Star Is Born released its first trailer last week. Cooper makes his directing debut with the latest incarnation of the music-driven tale that co-stars Lady Gaga.

Appearing on stage today, Cooper noted that Warner Bros had given him his “first real chance as an actor” with The Hangover, followed by making American Sniper which he produced and starred in. Now the studio is behind his first feature helming effort. He also co-wrote A Star Is Born and said he had always wanted to make a love story in “the way those stories happen in real life” with “turmoil, tragedy and hope.”

He noted that all of the singing in the film was done live, and mentioned performances at Glastonbury and the Forum. Before he bowed off the stage, Cooper said he wasn’t going to have come all the way to Barcelona and leave the audience of European exhibitors without a special taste. He then tossed off to the eight-minute opening of the film which separately introduces Cooper’s country rocker Jackson Maine and Gaga’s Ally. Warner releases A Star Is Born in the thick of awards season on October 5.

Another star who appeared live during the WB presentation was Andy Serkis who came to intro a look Mowgli, his long-in-the-works Rudyard Kipling adaptation.

Earlier in the presentation, WB showed off the first trailer for its Christmas DC release, Aquaman. The film tells the tale of Arthur Curry who learns that he is the heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, and must step forward to lead his people and to be a hero to the world. The James Wan-directed, Jason Momoa-starrer will see the official trailer drop online soon.

Coming off a big 2017 for horror with It and Annabelle Creation, WB also gave exhibs a look at the first trailer for the Conjuring series spinoff The Nun. Taissa Farmiga stars as Sister Irene, and Demian Bichir stars as Father Burke in the movie that’s releasing September 7.

Other teases and tubthumps included preshistoric shark tale The Meg starring Jason Statham; Jon M Chu’s romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians; next year’s sci-fi-themed The Lego Movie 2; Warner Animation Group’s yeti tale Smallfoot and a look at November sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald which features Jude Law as a young Dumbledore and Eddie Redmayne’s magizoologist Newt Scamander. Redmayne introduced the footage in a video message.