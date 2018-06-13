Former Real Husbands of Hollywood star Boris Kodjoe is returning to the BET fold, signing an exclusive development deal with BET Networks. Under the pact, Kodjoe will develop ideas and show concepts for all network platforms with first-look consideration. As of now it is unclear if he will star in any the projects.

“We’re excited to grow and deepen our longstanding relationship with Boris Kodjoe,” said Connie Orlando, EVP and Head of Original Programming, BET Networks. “His work both in front of and behind the camera has earned him fans around the globe and we look forward to working closely with him on content ideas that will resonate with our audiences across all platforms.”

Kodjoe, who most recently co-starred in CBS’ Code Black, first joined the BET family playing himself for all five seasons of the network’s original hit series Real Husbands of Hollywood. Additionally, he co-created, co-hosted and executive produced alongside his wife Nicole Ari Parker the syndicated The Boris & Nicole Show and starred in and produced the series Second Time Around and Capetown.

“I am excited to be a part of a Network that has shaped popular culture for decades and to tell stories that celebrate the many facets of who we are,” said Kodjoe.

Kodjoe is repped by Gersh and Untitled Entertainment.