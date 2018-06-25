The cinematic home of The Hunger Games is putting money on the table to support the campaign initiated by Vida and One Day at a Time to stop border family separation and unite children with their immigrant parents.

Following the contribution of its Starz subsidiary and Vida home, Lionsgate is giving $10,000 to Texas-based immigrant support nonprofit RAICES in additional support for Orange Is The New Black scribes:

This payout on behalf of the Lionsgate TV -roduced Netflix series and the Latinx Starz drama also follows as writers from a plethora of shows like Hulu’s Emmy winner The Handmaid’s Tale, NBC’s This Is Us and Superstore, the CW’s Jane the Virgin and Riverdale, OWN’s Queen Sugar and Netflix’s GLOW joined in the #OneVidaAtATime campaign started last week by executive producers Tanya Saracho and Gloria Calderon Kellett.

The Chris Albrecht-run premium cabler made its own donation of $10,000 on June 21, a day after President Donald Trump signed an executive order supposedly halting any more ripping apart of children and families and instead locking them up together. However, with more than 3,000 children, including toddlers, already torn apart from their parents and no real plan to reunite them, the situation remains dire.

Last night, Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon put money out there in Trump’s name for RAICES after the once NBC pals had a battle online.

RAICES has been putting families in touch with legal aid and trying to find the children strewn across America in detention camps as far flung from the southern border as New York City. The day of the Westworld Season 2 finale on HBO, star Evan Rachel Wood was on the ground in Texas helping RAICES.

Thank you, @evanrachelwood for joining our Communications Director Jennifer K. Falcon @YourMomentofJen in McAllen yesterday and lending your powerful voice to those who have lost theirs while navigating our broken immigration system. #KeepFamliesTogetherhttps://t.co/RVuTAJ9mnZ — RAICES (@RAICESTEXAS) June 25, 2018

No word yet if the Reed Hastings-run Netflix is also putting its money on the donation table for One Day at a Time and its other series backing the campaign. The streamer’s Dear White People has very publicly joined the effort, as has NBC’s Midnight, Texas: