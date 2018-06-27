BoJack Horseman is riding back to Netflix for a Friday, September 14 return, and new art shows Bo looking a little worse for the wear.

The fifth season was ordered by the streaming service last September.

The announcement was made by BoJack himself, or someone at Netflix punching buttons on the horse’s Twitter account:

wooowwww congratulations you are the 10000000 person to ask that question your prize is the answer sept 14th now please stop asking me https://t.co/YlMPphjRdq — BoJack Horseman (@BoJackHorseman) June 27, 2018

Will Arnett voices BoJack, a failed legendary ‘90s sitcom star from the favorite family sitcom Horsin’ Around, who has been trying to find his way through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships. Now, in the presence of his human sidekick Todd (Aaron Paul) and his feline agent and ex-paramour Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris), BoJack is primed for his comeback.

BoJack Horseman was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The series is executive produced by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright. Will Arnett (Flaked, Arrested Development) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) also serve as executive producers. BoJack was designed by graphic artist Lisa Hanawalt and animated by LA-based ShadowMachine. The show is a Tornante Production, brought to life by Michael Eisner’s The Tornante Company.

Previous seasons saw Bojack up to his old tricks and Princess Carolyn (Amy Sedaris) toying with the idea of starting a family, but BoJack has family issues of his own. Todd (Aaron Paul) also has issues as he explores his own evolving sexual identity.

Make of the new art above – released today with the September 14 premiere announcement – what you will.