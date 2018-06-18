Jason Blum’s Blumhouse Productions and China’s Tang Media Partners have set an agreement to co-develop and co-finance a series of Chinese-language horror/thriller features beginning with American Nightmare, an LA-based project. The films will be made in both the Middle Kingdom and the U.S. and released in China, the partners said at the Shanghai International Film Festival today.

The pact is designed to capitalize on China’s rapid box office growth and audience demand for diverse content — Blumhouse recently saw its first release in the PROC with Happy Death Day in February. The partnership will combine powerhouse Blumhouse’s expertise with TMP’s knowledge of the Chinese market and is eyed to see the two companies explore new business models through multiple distribution platforms.

TMP owns Global Road Entertainment and has film and TV production and distribution operations in China. Blumhouse’s 2018 slate includes the previously released Insidious: The Last Key which in May became the first in the franchise to gross over $100M at the international box office, and Truth Or Dare which is currently out via Universal. Coming up, it’s got The First Purge and Halloween.