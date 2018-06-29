EXCLUSIVE: Blumhouse Productions and Automatik are teaming up to co-produce the feminist horror-thriller Run Sweetheart Run, in association with Quiet Girl Productions.

Shana Feste whose latest movie Boundaries recently opened and world premiered at SXSW last March, and also wrote and directed the Sundance Film Festival world premiere The Greatest, penned the script for Run Sweetheart Run and will direct. In Run Sweetheart Run, a blind date turns violent and the woman has to get home on foot through Los Angeles as she’s pursued by her date.

Jason Blum, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Automatik) and Feste (Quiet Girl) will produce. Jen Besser (Boundaries) will executive produce. Bea Sequeira is overseeing the project for Blumhouse. Casting will begin shortly with production slated for this autumn.

Feste is represented by CAA and Sean Marks at Marks Law Group. Automatik has been behind such genre pics as Sinister 1 and 2 and the Insidious franchise with Blumhouse.