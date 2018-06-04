A former Bloomberg media executive hired a year ago to head ’s live video business unit is departing in a restructuring of the platform’s content-partnerships group.

Todd Swidler was hired last May to handle the business side of Twitter’s live video efforts, working with such programming partners as Disney/ESPN, MLB and BuzzFeed. That team is now being disbanded and will be incorporated into the broader content partnerships team.

The change is part of a larger reorganization announced this morning by Kay Madati, Twitter’s head of content partnerships. According to a staff memo obtained by Variety, the global content partnerships team will be restructured into regions: the U.S., Latin America/Canada; Europe/Middle East/Africa; Japan/Korea; and Asia-Pacific.

The announcement is consistent with a strategy CEO Jack Dorsey outlined in a keynote last month at Consensus 2018, a blockchain technology summit in New York City. He said Twitter would decentralize its decision-making, and vesting more power in the hands of regional executives.

“Over the past year, our global content partnerships team has made significant progress in bringing the best selection of content to Twitter, helping our partners better extend, scale, market, and monetize,” Twitter said in a statement to Deadline. “To further accelerate this positive momentum, we’re taking steps to streamline this organization to enable increased efficiency around the world and better align with our global strategy and vision.”

Under the new structure, Twitter’s head of sports partnerships, Laura Froelich will take on new responsibilities as the new head of U.S. partnerships. She came to Twitter four years ago from CBS Interactive, where she worked on monetization strategies for premium sports content including NCAA March Madness the NFL and The Masters. David Grossman, formerly Twitter’s global head of entertainment, is now head of U.S. entertainment.

Peter Greenberger, formerly Twitter’s head of global news, is leaving the company.

The decision to give regional executives oversight of live video content comes as Twitter showcased a 30 new video collaborations with entertainment, news, sports and gaming content at the NewFront presentation in New York.