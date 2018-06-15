EXCLUSIVE: After a lengthy search, Matt Barr (Valor) has been tapped as the male lead opposite Sofia Pernas in Blood & Treasure, CBS’ hourlong serialized action-adventure series set to premiere in summer 2019.

Written by Matthew Federman & Stephen Scaia, Blood & Treasure, which hails from CBS Television Studios, centers on a brilliant antiquities expert, Danny (Barr), and a cunning art thief, Lexi (Pernas), who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. As they crisscross the globe hunting their target, they unexpectedly find themselves in the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

Barr’s Danny is an astute, witty and natural investigator with an unwavering moral compass. Danny was a rising star in the FBI’s elite “Arts and Antiquities” division, tracking blood antiquities used to finance terrorist organizations, until his career was derailed by a mistake for which he’s never forgiven himself. He now has a chance at redemption, but it means teaming up with his ex, Lexi, (Pernas) a criminal with whom he has a complicated and passionate relationship. In addition to Pernas, he joins previously cast Katia Winter, Michael James Shaw and James Callis.

This is Barr’s third consecutive project at CBS TV Studios in the last 15 months. This past season he starred on the studio’s military CW drama series Valor and in CBS TV Studios’ pilot Skinny Dip, which was in serious pickup contention at the CW and was shopped to streaming platforms after missing the cut. At CBS, he previously starred on the 2009 drama series Harper’s Island, also produced by CBS TV Studios (then CBS Paramount Network Television).

On the film side, Barr most recently appeared in William H. Macy’s The Layover opposite Alexandra Daddario and Kate Upton. Perhaps best known for his starring role as Johnse Hatfield in History’s Hatfields & McCoys miniseries, Barr is repped by Luber Roklin, UTA, and Stone Genow Smelkinson Binder & Christopher.