The Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture has acquired several objects from the Black Panther film, including the costume worn by star Chadwick Boseman.

The Smithsonian NMAAHC announced the acquisitions on its website and via Twitter with the hashtag #WakandaForever. The museum did not indicate when the display would go live.

In addition to the costume, also acquired were a shooting script signed by Black Panther co-writer/director Ryan Coogler, producer and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, executive producer Nate Moore and co-writer/producer Joe Robert Cole; two pages of spec script; and 24 high-resolution production photographs.

The museum said the film and the collection “illustrates the progression of blacks in film, an industry that in the past has overlooked blacks, or regulated them to flat, one-dimensional and marginalized figures. The film, like the museum, provides a fuller story of black culture and identity.”

Marvel’s Black Panther character was the first black superhero in comic books, created in the late 1960s during the height of the civil rights movement, which the museum said was “a critical period in American history and an era that the museum explores in many of its exhibitions.