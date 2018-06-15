Veteran actor Denis O’Hare (This is Us) is set for a recurring role in the second season of HBO’s Emmy-winning limited series Big Little Lies.

O’Hare will play Ira Farber, a new character.

He joins returning cast Nicole Kidman as Celeste Wright, Reese Witherspoon as Madeline Martha Mackenzie, Adam Scott as Ed MacKenzie, Laura Dern as Renata Klein, Shailene Woodley as Jane, Zoë Kravitz as Bonnie Carlson. Previously announced Meryl Streep joins Season 2 as Mary Louise Wright, along with Douglas Smith as Corey Brockfield, along with new series regulars Kathryn Newton, Crystal Fox and Sarah Sokolovic and recurring cast Robin Wiegert, Merrin Dungey and Poorna Jagannathan.

Per HBO, the subversive, darkly comedic drama Big Little Lies will explore the malignancy of lies, the durability of friendships, the fragility of marriage and, of course, the vicious ferocity of sound parenting. Relationships will fray, loyalties will erode, and the potential for emotional and bodily injury shall loom.

David E. Kelley will write all seven scripts based on a story by Liane Moriarty and will executive produce, along with Kidman and Per Saari through Blossom Films, Witherspoon through Hello Sunshine, Bruna Papandrea, Jean-Marc Vallée, Nathan Ross, Gregg Fienberg and Andrea Arnold, who will also direct all seven episodes. Moriarty produces.

O’Hare has earned three Emmy nominations, most recently as a guest actor for his role as Jessie in NBC’s breakout drama series This Is Us. Also known for his critically-acclaimed roles in Ryan Murphy’s FX series American Horror Story, O’Hare will soon be seen in The Parting Class alongside Anna Paquin, Melissa Leo and Cynthia Nixon, a film he wrote based on his own life. Other upcoming credits include The Goldfinch starring Nicole Kidman, Ansel Elgort, Finn Wolfhard and Sarah Paulson, Late Night alongside Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson, and Butterfly in the Typewriter opposite Nick Offerman and Diane Kruger. O’Hare can also be seen in the psychological thriller Lizzie, opposite Chloe Sevigny, in the Netflix drama series Private Life with Kathryn Hahn, Paul Giamatti, and Molly Shannon, and in A Worthy Companion with Evan Rachel Wood.

O’Hare is repped by Innovative Artists