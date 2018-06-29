The Thursday season debut of CBS’s Big Brother (1.3, 5.09M) was the night’s highest rated show in the 18-49 demographic, but tumbled 19% in the age bracket compared to year ago, and 5% in total viewers.

CBS’s 8:30 PM Big Bang Theory repeat (1.1, 6.25M) was the night’s most watched program, followed by NBC’s 8 PM original Little Big Shots (0.7, 6.03M).

All three programs in ABC’s Thursday primetime broke even compared to previous week in the demo: The Gong Show (0.5, 3.15M), Match Game (0.7, 3.64M) and Take Two (0.5, 3.08M). In total viewers, Gong and Match Game grew. But Take Two tumbled 8% at 10 PM, to tie NBC’s Law & Order: SVU repeat (0.5, 253M) while finishing shy of CBS’s SWAT repeat (0.6, 3.41M).

Fox 8-10 PM The Four: Battle For Stardom (0.8, 2.57M) improved on previous week, setting network up for a second place finish in the demo.

CBS (1.0, 4.860M) took the night in both metrics; Fox (0.8, 2.569M) followed in the age bracket, while NBC (0.6, 3.753M) ranked No. 2 in total viewers. ABC (0.6, 3.289M) tied NBC in the demo. CBS (0.2, 666K) followed.