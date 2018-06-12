Electus-owned production studio Big Breakfast has elevated producer-director and writer Luke Kelly-Clyne to head of development. The promotion comes on the heels of Freeform’s development announcement for dark comedy, Pippa Smith: Grown-Up Detective, produced by Big Breakfast and executive produced by Joss Whedon.

In his new role, Kelly-Clyne oversees the company’s scripted and unscripted projects across networks and platforms including IFC, Freeform, Facebook, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, truTV and others.

“Luke has been integral in expanding and diversifying Big Breakfast’s slate – everything from scripted comedies and sketch series to new game show formats and other unscripted programming – while forging partnerships with respected names in comedy and other genres,” said Electus COO Drew Buckley in making today’s announcement. “Luke’s creative vision and energy is a real asset to Big Breakfast as the studio leans into producing premium comedic content for a range of buyers, while leveraging access to the industry’s top talent through the Electus and Artists First family.”

Kelly-Clyne joined Big Breakfast in January 2017 as director of development and executive producer, where he helped the prodco double its original programming roster (both digital and linear), creating and steering numerous hit series through production, including Facebook Watch’s award-winning breakout I Want My Phone Back, which has garnered more than 60 million views to date. He also served as executive producer and showrunner on sketch-comedy series Hot Date for Pop. Prior to Big Breakfast, Kelly-Clyne was a writer, director and producer at CollegeHumor, in both branded and original content.