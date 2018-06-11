Former 2 Broke Girls star Beth Behrs is returning to CBS. She has been tapped as a female lead opposite Max Greenfield and Cedric the Entertainer in the network’s new comedy series The Neighborhood, from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment and CBS TV Studios.

Behrs will play Dave’s ( Greenfield) wife Gemma. She replaces Dreama Walker who played the role in the pilot. It is the second part to be recast after the pilot was picked up to series along with Dave, who was originally played by Josh Lawson.

CBS

Written by Jim Reynolds and directed by James Burrows, in The Neighborhood, Cedric the Entertainer stars as Calvin Butler, an opinionated neighbor, when Dave Johnson (Greenfield), the friendliest guy in the Midwest, moves his family to a neighborhood in Los Angeles where not everyone looks like him or appreciates his extreme neighborliness.

Behrs’ Gemma, married to Dave (Greenfield), accepts a teaching promotion that requires the family to relocate to Pasadena.

Reynolds executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor as well as Kapital-based producer Wendi Trilling via her TrillTV and Cedric and Eric Rhone of A Bird And A Bear Entertainment.

Behrs is best known for her starring role opposite Kat Dennings on 2 Broke Girls, which aired on CBS for six seasons. This past pilot season, she toplined Fox’s comedy pilot Our Family, executive produced by Lee Daniels.

Behrs is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and attorney Robert Wallerstein at Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.