BET Awards: ‘Black Panther’, Tiffany Haddish, Chadwick Boseman Take Top Honors – Full Winners List

Trophies were handed out at the 18th annual BET Awards Sunday night. Hosted by Academy Award-winning actor and Grammy Award-winning musician Jamie Foxx, the annual ceremony recognizes the triumphs and successes of Black artists, entertainers, and athletes in a variety of categories.
Breakout Tiffany Haddish and Chadwick Boseman won for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively while Black Panther was crowned with the Best Movie Award.
“The film is about our experience being African American and also being from Africa,” said director Ryan Coogler in his acceptance speech. “It was about tapping into that voice we always hear that tells us to be proud of who we are.”
The BET Awards gave some “Sweet Love” to R&B legend Anita Baker as she was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, the ceremony shifted gears and went beyond awards for entertainment and honored individuals who have done amazing humanitarian acts because, let’s face it, these people deserve to be recognized.
The Humanitarian Heroes include, James Shaw Jr. the man who disarmed Waffle House shooter; Naomi Wadler, the memorable 11-year-old March For Our Lives speaker; Mamoudou Gassama, the man who saved a child from falling from a building; Justin Blackman, the only student to walk out of his high school on National Student Walk-Out Day; Shaun King, journalist who has told untold stories in the Black community; and Parkland survivor Anthony Borges.
The evening included performances by Janelle Monae, Nicki Minaj, and Migos (sorry no Beyonce — but I am sure she was there in spirit). Other big winners of the evening included director Ava DuVernay, grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and, of course, Beyonce.
Read the full list of winners below.
Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Migos feat. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, “MotorSport”
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”
*WINNER: Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”*
Drake, “God’s Plan”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
SZA feat. Travis Scott, “Love Galore”
Best Movie Award
A Wrinkle in Time
*WINNER: Black Panther*
Girls Trip
Mudbound
Detroit
Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
*WINNER: Davido (Nigeria)*
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (UK)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)
Best Group Award
Chloe x Halle
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
*WINNER: Migos*
Rae Sremmurd
Best Actress Award
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
*WINNER: Tiffany Haddish*
Taraji P. Henson
Lupita Nyong’o
Letitia Wright
Best New Artist Award
Goldlink
*WINNER: SZA*
H.E.R.
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Daniel Caesar
Best Collaboration Award
*WINNER: DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”*
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, “Loyalty”
DJ Khaled feat. Future, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, “Top Off”
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage, “Bartier Cardi”
French Montana feat. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”
Best Actor Award
*WINNER: Chadwick Boseman*
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Daniel Kaluuya
Michael B. Jordan
Sterling K. Brown
Young Stars Award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
*WINNER: Yara Shahidi*
Ashton Tyler
Album of the Year Award
Grateful, DJ Khaled
Culture II, Migos
CTRL, SZA
*WINNER: DAMN., Kendrick Lamar*
4:44, Jay-Z
Black Panther: The Album, Kendrick Lamar and various artists
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
*WINNER: Beyoncé*
Kehlani
H.E.R.
Rihanna
SZA
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
*WINNER: Bruno Mars*
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
*WINNER: Cardi B*
Rapsody
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Drake
J. Cole
*WINNER: Kendrick Lamar*
Video of the Year Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”
Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”
Migos feat. Drake, “Walk It Talk It”
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”
*WINNER: Drake, “God’s Plan”*
Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”
Video Director of the Year Award
*WINNER: Ava Duvernay*
Chris Brown
Director X
Dave Meyers
Benny Boom
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Elana Meyers Taylor
*WINNER: Serena Williams*
Candace Parker
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Venus Williams
Sportsman of the Year Award
*WINNER: Lebron James*
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
*WINNER: Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”*
Snoop Dogg feat. B Slade, “Words Arew Few”
Ledisi and Kirk Franklin, “If You Don’t Mind”
Marvin Sapp, “Close”
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj, “I’m Getting Ready”
BET Her Award
Janelle Monaé, “Django Jane”
Lizzo, “Water Me”
*WINNER: Mary J. Blige, “Strength of a Woman”*
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown, “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”
Chloe x Halle, “The Kids Are Alright”
Leikeli47, “2nd Fiddle”