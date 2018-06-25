BET Awards: ‘Black Panther’, Tiffany Haddish, Chadwick Boseman Take Top Honors – Full Winners List

Trophies were handed out at the 18th annual BET Awards Sunday night. Hosted by Academy Award-winning actor and Grammy Award-winning musician Jamie Foxx, the annual ceremony recognizes the triumphs and successes of Black artists, entertainers, and athletes in a variety of categories.

Buckner/REX/Shutterstock

Breakout Tiffany Haddish and Chadwick Boseman won for Best Actress and Best Actor respectively while Black Panther was crowned with the Best Movie Award.

“The film is about our experience being African American and also being from Africa,” said director Ryan Coogler in his acceptance speech. “It was about tapping into that voice we always hear that tells us to be proud of who we are.”

The BET Awards gave some “Sweet Love” to R&B legend Anita Baker as she was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition, the ceremony shifted gears and went beyond awards for entertainment and honored individuals who have done amazing humanitarian acts because, let’s face it, these people deserve to be recognized.

The Humanitarian Heroes include, James Shaw Jr. the man who disarmed Waffle House shooter; Naomi Wadler, the memorable 11-year-old March For Our Lives speaker; Mamoudou Gassama, the man who saved a child from falling from a building; Justin Blackman, the only student to walk out of his high school on National Student Walk-Out Day; Shaun King, journalist who has told untold stories in the Black community; and Parkland survivor Anthony Borges.

The evening included performances by Janelle Monae, Nicki Minaj, and Migos (sorry no Beyonce — but I am sure she was there in spirit). Other big winners of the evening included director Ava DuVernay, grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and, of course, Beyonce.

Read the full list of winners below.

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

Migos feat. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, “MotorSport”

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”

*WINNER: Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”*

Drake, “God’s Plan”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

SZA feat. Travis Scott, “Love Galore”

Best Movie Award

A Wrinkle in Time

*WINNER: Black Panther*

Girls Trip

Mudbound

Detroit

Best International Act Award

Booba (France)

Cassper Nyovest (SA)

Dadju (France)

*WINNER: Davido (Nigeria)​*

Distruction Boyz (SA)

Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)

J Hus (UK)

Niska (France)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Stefflon Don (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Best Group Award

Chloe x Halle

A Tribe Called Quest

N.E.R.D.

*WINNER: Migos*

Rae Sremmurd

Best Actress Award

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

*WINNER: Tiffany Haddish*

Taraji P. Henson

Lupita Nyong’o

Letitia Wright

Best New Artist Award

Goldlink

*WINNER: SZA*

H.E.R.

A Boogie wit da Hoodie

Daniel Caesar

Best Collaboration Award

*WINNER: DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”*

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”

Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, “Loyalty”

DJ Khaled feat. Future, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, “Top Off”

Cardi B feat. 21 Savage, “Bartier Cardi”

French Montana feat. Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”

Best Actor Award

*WINNER: Chadwick Boseman*

Denzel Washington

Donald Glover

Daniel Kaluuya

Michael B. Jordan

Sterling K. Brown

Young Stars Award

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

*WINNER: Yara Shahidi*

Ashton Tyler

Album of the Year Award

Grateful, DJ Khaled

Culture II, Migos

CTRL, SZA

*WINNER: DAMN., Kendrick Lamar*

4:44, Jay-Z

Black Panther: The Album, Kendrick Lamar and various artists

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award

*WINNER: Beyoncé*

Kehlani

H.E.R.

Rihanna

SZA

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award

*WINNER: Bruno Mars*

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Khalid

Daniel Caesar

Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award

*WINNER: Cardi B*

Rapsody

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

DeJ Loaf

Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Drake

J. Cole

*WINNER: Kendrick Lamar*

Video of the Year Award

Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, “Finesse (Remix)”

Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”

Migos feat. Drake, “Walk It Talk It”

DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

*WINNER: Drake, “God’s Plan”*

Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”

Video Director of the Year Award

*WINNER: Ava Duvernay*

Chris Brown

Director X

Dave Meyers

Benny Boom

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Elana Meyers Taylor

*WINNER: Serena Williams*

Candace Parker

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Venus Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award

*WINNER: Lebron James*

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry

Kevin Durant

Dwayne Wade

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

*WINNER: Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”*

Snoop Dogg feat. B Slade, “Words Arew Few”

Ledisi and Kirk Franklin, “If You Don’t Mind”

Marvin Sapp, “Close”

Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj, “I’m Getting Ready”

BET Her Award

Janelle Monaé, “Django Jane”

Lizzo, “Water Me”

*WINNER: Mary J. Blige, “Strength of a Woman”*

Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown, “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”

Chloe x Halle, “The Kids Are Alright”

Leikeli47, “2nd Fiddle”