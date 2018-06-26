Sundays’ 18th annual BET Awards drew 4.3 million total viewers across eight Viacom networks.

In addition to BET, the show that saw Tiffany Haddish and Chadwick Boseman take top acting honors and Black Panther win the Best Movie Award aired live on BET Her, Logo, MTV, MTV2, MTV Classic, VH1 and TV Land.

The ceremony, which recognizes the triumphs and successes of Black artists, entertainers, and athletes in 19 categories, saw a 1.78 rating in adults 18-49 across the eight networks, with a 1.22 rating among adults 18-49 on BET alone.

Once again, the show was the top social program of the night with 2.1 million mentions across Facebook and Twitter. The most talked about moment of the show was Meek Mill & Miguel’s performance, with Twitter activity peaking at 10:20 PM ET with 7,856 total interactions. In addition, video streams were up 158% vs last year across all social and digital platforms and BET’s TV Everywhere and connected device views were up 108% versus last year.

The evening included performances by Janelle Monae, Nicki Minaj and Migos. Other big winners included director Ava DuVernay, Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, Cardi B, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Beyonce.

Hosted by Oscar and Grammy winner Jamie Foxx, the 2018 BET Awards aired live from 8-11:18 PM ET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.