BET has apologized for an insensitive tweet sent in response to recent allegations by singer Kesha that her former producer, Dr. Luke, raped Katy Perry.

The BET tweet in question was attached to a BET Breaks video giving a roundup of the news. The tweet said, “Hide ya wife, hide ya kids, they raping er’body here! ALLEGEDLY!” The Twitterverse erupted in condemnation and BET later deleted the tweet.

The network later issued an apology. “BET Networks does not condone making light of sexual assault. We apologize for the post, which should have never been written. We have deleted the tweet and are conducting an internal investigation to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”