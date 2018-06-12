Several local TV outlets are live with coverage of a 20-acres-and-growing brush fire that is threatening homes on the east side of Benedict Canyon northwest of Beverly Hills. No injuries have been reported yet, but mandatory evacuations are now in place along the 2200 block San Ysidro Drive between Millboro Place and Beeson Drive in the South Beverly Park area.

It’s being called the Portola Fire as the fire appears to have first started in a backyard on Portola Dr. and then spread between Portola and Yoakum Drive, went up the ridge and then lipped over it. It is coming close to homes in a cul de sac on Woodridge Dr.

Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles City Fire Department said that about 250 firefighters have been assigned to the fire including LA County air and ground units and strike teams from neighboring fire departments.

“We have homes at risk but have been able to defend those homes,” Stewart told KTLA. “We are asking people to get their valuables and exit early,” she said. An evacuation center has been moved now to the Westwood Recreation Center.

Flames reaching 15 feet high and creeping down hillsides near several homes, but the blaze appears to have slowed because winds are light.

Huge clouds of smoke are drifting north over to Sherman Oaks.