On the heels of recent big commitments for Fulwell73’s scripted comedy series Happy Together at CBS and The Wrong Mans at Showtime, the company has brought in Warner Bros. TV development executive Jeff Grosvenor as head of US Scripted Development.

As Fulwell73’s first dedicated scripted executive in the U.S., Grosvenor is being tasked with expanding Fulwell’s existing scripted slate. Starting effective immediately, Grosvenor will report to Fulwell partners Ben Winston and Leo Pearlman.

Fulwell 73, which is behind such series as Carpool Karaoke, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Drop the Mic, Sounds Like Friday Night and Seatbelt Psychic, was founded in 2005 by lifelong friends Ben Winston, Leo Pearlman, Ben Turner and Gabe Turner, with James Corden joining in 2017 as a fifth full partner. The company has a development deal at CBS TV Studios.

In the past two months, Fulwell’s comedy pilot Happy Together starring Damon Wayans Jr. was picked up to series by CBS, with Winston executive producing for CBS TV Studios; and The Wrong Mans, a half-hour single-camera action comedy based on the 2013 British series created by and starring James Corden & Matthew Baynton, received a pilot production commitment by Showtime with Warner Bros TV and JJ Abrams’ producing.

Grosvenor joins Fulwell from WBTV where he served as VP of Comedy Development and recently shepherded the comedy series Trial & Error (NBC) and Powerless (NBC).

Prior to that, Grosvenor ran Rashida Jones and Will McCormack’s WBTV-based company Le Train Train Productions, where he produced the comedy series A to Z (NBC) and developed Claws (TNT). Before Le Train Train, Grosvenor worked at McG’s Wonderland Sound & Vision, where he helped develop the drama series Nikita (CW) and Human Target (Fox) and served as Wonderland’s executive on Chuck (NBC) and Supernatural (CW).

“The Fulwell team have been working hard to ramp up our scripted TV slate and Jeff’s track record in comedy and drama meant that he stood out to us as the perfect candidate for the role,” Pearlman said. “Jeff’s experience in both the studio and independent sectors means he comes to us equipped with great talent relationships, a strong track record and the drive and ambition needed to move us forward in the realm of scripted television.”