London-based indie producer Nevision has optioned author MG Leonard’s trilogy of children’s books, Beetle Boy, Beetle Queen and the recently released Battle Of The Beetles. Published by Chicken House in the UK and Scholastic in the U.S., Canada and Australia, as well as more than thirty other markets, the books center on thirteen-year-old Darkus Cuttle’s search for his kidnapped father, leading him to discover a mountain of extraordinary beetles and pitting him against the mad-scientist of the fashion world Lucretia Cutter, an haute-couture villainess with an alarming interest in insects. Nevision is developing a live-action adaptation for TV with Leonard writing the screenplay and Nigel Pickard executive producing. Ceri Barnes is Development Executive.

Banijay Banijay Group has launched Banijay Studios Italy, led by Massimo Del Frate as Head of Drama. The new operation will focus on high-quality scripted content for local broadcasters and OTT platforms, developing original IP and mining Banijay Group’s global content catalogue for adaptation opportunities as well as entering co-productions. Del Frate joins Banijay from Endemol Shine Italy, where he was Head of Drama, responsible for growing the scripted division from 2002 to 2018. Credits include Rai 1’s Scomparsa, Sorelle, L’Allieva and Provaci Ancora Prof!; and Canale 5’s Le Tre Rose Di Eva and Il Generale Dalla Chiesa.