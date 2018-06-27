Amazon Studios has released its first full trailer for Beautiful Boy, the harrowing true chronicle of addiction first depicted in the bestselling father-son memoirs by David and Nic Sheff. The film version stars Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet as the David and Nic, respectively.

The film, directed by Felix van Groeningen from his screenplay with Luke Davies, based on the memoirs Beautiful Boy by David Sheff and Tweak by Nic Sheff.

The film also features Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan.

The logline: Based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David and Nic Sheff, Beautiful Boy chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.

Amazon Studios sends Beautiful Boy to theaters October 12. Take a look at the trailer and let us know what you think.

Amazon Studios also released the film’s poster today: