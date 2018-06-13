Minnie The Minx, the classic British comic book character, is to get her first starring TV role after Beano Studios teamed up with British production company Lime Pictures to develop a live-action comedy drama.

Minnie, whose real name is Hermione Makepeace, was one of the key characters in the Beano comic books, which starred Dennis The Menace, and first appeared in 1953.

Beano Studios and All3Media-backed Lime, which is behind Netflix’s teen horse drama Free Rein, are developing The Magnificent Misadventures of Minnie, aimed at kids aged between 8 and 12. The scripts are being developed by Julie Bower, creator of CBBC’s So Awkward and writer on Disney’s Evermore Chronicles and Danger Mouse writer Danielle Ward.

It will feature the rebellious 13-year old heroine, a budding comic book artist herself, who together with her best friends Becky and Same tackle the trudgery of school and leave a trail of chaos in their wake.

Beano Studios’ Director of Development and Production Chris Rose and Senior Development Producer Michelle Forde will work closely with Lime Pictures’ Managing Director Kate Little and Development Executive Tim Compton on the co-development, which follows the launch of last year’s animated series Dennis & Gnasher Unleashed! and marks Beano’s first move into live-action.

Rose said, “Collaborating with Lime Pictures to bring Beano’s strongest and most rebellious older girl character to a new live action audience is extremely exciting. Minnie has, and always will be, an inspirational character for a forward-thinking generation”.

Little added, “Minnie the Minx is the quintessential girl who climbs trees and has been busy entertaining generations of children since her very first appearance in the 1950’s. Minnie’s embodiment of girl power remains so relevant to today’s young audiences: we are thrilled to be working with Beano Studios to bring one of their best loved characters and all her rebellious antics to life on screen for a fresh generation of minxes everywhere.”