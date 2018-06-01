Filmmaker Mike Smith’s B&E Productions has obtained the film and television rights to Big Law, a legal thriller novel from Ron Leibman. The book, which was released January of last year via Penguin Group LLC, centers on a Carney Blake, a young lawyer at one of NY’s most prestigious law firms, and his discovery that things aren’t what they seem in the business of big New York City law. Smith, an NY native, will write and direct the film which will shoot on location. Smith has directed on a number of legal dramas like Law and Order SVU, Criminal Intent, Suits, and How To Get Away With Murder. He’s repped by Gersh.

Defiant Public Relations

Composer Joshua R. Mosley will score the film Bernie the Dolphin, starring Lola Sultan (In Dubious Battle), Kevin Sorbo (Hercules) and Patrick Muldoon (Melrose Place). Kirk Harris is directing the film which follows a brother and sister who befriend a badly sunburned dolphin separated from his family and uncover a secret plan that could destroy the beach and their new friend’s home. The script is from Terri Emerson and Marty Poole. Producers are AMBI Media Group, Fairway Film Alliance, and Grindstone Entertainment. Mosley’s credits include X-Men: Apocalypse, Baywatch, and The Wedding Ringer. He’s repped by Soundtrack Music Associates.