FX drama Trust is heading to the BBC in the UK after Sky dropped the Donald Sutherland-fronted U.S. acquisition ahead of its debut.

The British public broadcaster is to air the series, which tells the story of the true-life kidnapping of the heir to billionaire John Paul Getty, later this year after striking a deal with Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution. It comes after pay-TV broadcaster Sky, which announced earlier this year that it had picked up the ten-part series, came to an agreement with the Hollywood studio’s distribution division not to air it in the UK and Germany.

Inspired by actual events, Trust delves into the trials and triumphs of one of America’s wealthiest and unhappiest families, the Gettys. The series begins in 1973 with the kidnapping of John Paul Getty III, an heir to the Getty oil fortune, by the Italian mafia in Rome. Donald Sutherland plays the lion-owning Getty patriarch, with Harris Dickinson as the grandson. Michael Esper and Hilary Swank also star as J. Paul Getty Jr. and his wife Gail. Brendan Fraser, Anna Chancellor, Norbert Leo Butz, Charlotte Riley and Luca Marinelli co-star.

Trust was created by Simon Beaufoy and executive produced by Danny Boyle, Beaufoy and Christian Colson, with Boyle directing the first three episodes. The show is produced by FX Productions, Cloud Eight Films, Decibal Films and Snicket Films Limited. It premiered in the U.S. on March 25 with Boyle directing the first three episodes.

Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC Two, said, “I am tremendously excited that Trust is coming to BBC Two. The series has the unique scale, singular vision and extraordinary swagger that only Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson can bring.”

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, added, “Trust is bold storytelling, made with verve, style and ambition. The Getty family have captured the public’s imagination like few others, and there is no better team to reimagine their story for television than the award-winning trio of Danny Boyle, Simon Beaufoy and Christian Colson. We’re very excited to bring this compelling new series to BBC Two.”