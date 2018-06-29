Take Me Out and Phoenix Nights star Paddy McGuinness is to front a quirky BBC One gameshow from the producers of The Weakest Link and 5 Gold Rings.

Catchpoint is a physical gameshow, which will air on Saturday evening, where contestants must get their hands on answers using their brains and balls. They must answer a series of questions before needing to catch balls of various sizes, which will be dropped from the studio ceiling.

The Wipeout-meets-Millionaire-style quiz is produced by ITV-owned indie Possessed, which is run by former Deal or No Deal banker Glenn Hugill, and Andy Culpin-run 12 Yard. The six-part series is exec produced by Culpin and Hugill and was commissioned by Kalpna Knight-Patel.

ITV Studios Global Entertainment will rep the format and will likely start talking to international broadcasters soon.

McGuinness said, “I’m thrilled to be hosting Catchpoint. It’s always exciting being part of a new show, especially one that involves so many fun elements. I can’t wait to get started. Now where did I put those cricket gloves?”

Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, called it an “extremely innovative, play-along format” that “leapt off the page” when it was first pitched.