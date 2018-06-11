The BBC is going inside the Bank of England and exploring gun crime in Britain in a series of factual commissions. The public broadcaster has also picked up feature doc Under The Wire, which tells the story of Sunday Times war correspondent Marie Colvin and photographer Paul Conroy’s mission to Syria.

The shows were revealed at the Sheffield Doc/Fest by Alison Kirkham, Controller BBC Factual Commissioning.

Inside The Bank of England (w/t) lets cameras inside the financial institution throughout 2018 as Governor Mark Carney and his staff try to revive the UK economy. The two-part series, which will air on BBC Two, will look at how the bank’s decisions impact people’s lives and aims to demystify central banking and explores the gold and incredible architecture of the fortress-like Threadneedle Street building. The series is produced by Gold Rush producer Raw and was commissioned by BBC Two Controller Patrick Holland, Tom McDonald, Head of Commissioning, Natural History and Specialist Factual and Commissioning Editor Fatima Salaria and is exec produced by Liesel Evans and Rebecca North and directed by Rob McCabe.

Gun No. 6 tells the story of each crime carried out by one illegal gun, which has been used in 11 shootings in over a decade, killing three people and injuring four others. West Midlands Police discovered this by reviewing ballistic forensic data from multiple shootings in the early 2000s, while the gun is still out there. The doc, directed by James Newton, assembles a group of five ex-offenders, all unconnected to Gun No 6, but who have served time for serious firearms offences and have turned their lives around since leaving prison. The feature-length doc is produced by 24 Hours In Police Custody producer The Garden Productions and exec produced by Zac Beattie and produced by Georgina Cammalleri. It was commissioned by Holland, Clare Sillery, Head of Commissioning, Documentaries and Commissioning Editor Danny Horan.

BBC Four will air Under The Wire, which tells the story of Colvin and Conroy in February 2012. Their assignment was to cover the plight of trapped Syrian civilians under siege by their own government but Colvin was tragically killed when the international media centre was hit by Syrian Army artillery fire and Conroy had to find a way make it out alive. Directed by Under the Wire, the feature-doc is produced by Tom Brisley, co-founder of Arrow Media, and produced in association with History Films, A&E Films and Vice Films. It is exec produced by Molly Thompson, Mary Burke, Emma Loach, Mandy Chang, Eddy Moretti and Ben Anderson.

Other titles include Hidden Homeless, fronted by Stacey Dooley, for BBC One from True Vision, Finding Dad (w/t), featuring Asian polymath Mim Shaikh from Lightbox, and Hans Block and Moritz Riesewieck-directed The Cleaners, about a secret team of content moderators must delete a target of 25,000 Facebook, Google and Twitter posts each day.

Kirkham said: “This range of programmes demonstrates our continued commitment to take audiences into worlds and explore issues with broad appeal that are hugely relevant today, including homelessness, the economy and Brexit, the challenges of social media, disability and gun crime. Through unprecedented access and fantastic story-telling, each subject will be explored in a truly engaging and thought-provoking way.”