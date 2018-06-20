‘You’re fired…’ Alan Sugar, the UK business magnate and face of the BBC’s The Apprentice, has come under fire for what many on social media are calling a ‘racist tweet’.

In the tweet, under a picture of the Senegal soccer team, Sugar wrote: ‘I recognise some of these guys from the beach in Marbella. Multi tasking resourceful chaps.’

Sugar went as far as inserting images of fake sunglasses and handbags under the feet of the players as if they were selling them. Among hundreds to express anger over the tweet to Sugar’s 5.47M followers were BBC newsreader Babita Sharma, who called the post “shocking and vile”:

A shocking, vile tweet that you take a screen grab of because you know it will soon be deleted. pic.twitter.com/28E6SxEva7 — Babita Sharma (@BabitaBBC) June 20, 2018

Actress Kelechi Okafor called the message “crude” and “casual racism”:

Just based on their Blackness @Lord_Sugar as inferred the type of lifestyle accessible to the players. Imagine if Ireland were playing a match and someone photoshopped a potato field around them. It would be crude and unfunny. — Kelechi Okafor (@kelechnekoff) June 20, 2018

Sugar initially expressed bemusement over the response but then deleted the message, which has been widely picked up on by local media:

Just been reading the reaction to my funny tweet about the guy on the beach in Marbella . Seems it has been interpreted in the wrong way as offensive by a few people . Frankly I cant see that I think it's funny. But I will pull it down if you insist . — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) June 20, 2018

This isn’t the first time the billionaire businessman, who has played the Donald Trump role in the UK version of The Apprentice since 2005, has found himself in hot water for his social media activity.

In 2012, Sugar was referred to the UK Attorney General for a possible contempt of court because of a tweet. In 2013 he was investigated by police after a complaint was made about a tweet depicting a crying child, apparently of Chinese origin, along with the caption, ‘The kid in the middle is upset because he was told off for leaving the production line of the iPhone5.’ Earlier this year, after complaints from Labour politicians, Sugar deleted a tweet showing a photoshopped image of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in a car with Adolf Hitler, which he had tweeted after allegations emerged of anti-Semitism within the Labour Party.

Senegal beat Poland 2-1 in their opening World Cup game on Tuesday meaning they currently sit top of their group alongside Japan. They also became the first African team to win at this year’s tournament.