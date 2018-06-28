Jerusalem creator Bash Doran has been tapped as executive producer and showrunner of J.J. Abrams’ high-profile drama series Demimonde. It is part of a two-year overall deal the TV writer/playwright has signed with HBO.

Demimonde, an epic and intimate sci-fi fantasy drama, comes from Warner Bros. TV, Abrams’ studio-based Bad Robot Prods. and HBO, which is co-producing. Doran will executive produce with Abrams and Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson.

Doran is the creator of Channel 4 series Jerusalum, which is currently shooting in the UK with Emma Appleton and Luke Treadaway starring. She has written for such series as Hulu’s The Looming Tower, on which she served as co-executive producer, Showtime’s Masters of Sex, HBO’s Boardwalk Empire and NBC’s Smash.

Doran also wrote the Netflix feature Outlaw King, starring Chris Pine and directed by David Mackenzie, which is currently in post-production. Doran’s plays Kin, Parents Evening, and The Mystery of Love and Sex (Lincoln Center Theater starring Diane Lane and Tony Shaloub) have been produced in New York, across America, and internationally. Doran is repped by UTA and Schreck Rose.

Demimonde is Bad Robot’s third series on HBO, joining Westworld and the upcoming Lovecraft Country. All three have a female showrunner/co-showrunner, with Lisa Joy, Misha Green and Doran, respectively.