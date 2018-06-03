Hollywood’s favorite nonfiction President of the United States is coming back to town this month for some of that Tinseltown cash he hoovered up so well while in office.

Barack Obama will be the star attraction on June 28 at a Democratic National Committee fundraiser that is expected to raise some big bucks. The as yet unrevealed Beverly Hills shindig is also expected to see big industry names hobnobbing with the 44th POTUS, like they did in the good old days when he was in the White House.

“I am very excited to announce that President Barack Obama will be joining DNC Chair Tom Perez in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 28 to headline his first fundraising event for the DNC on the West Coast this year,” said the invite to the $2,700 to $100,000 priced event. “This will be a rare opportunity to spend an evening with President Obama,” the pitch added. “While at the event, President Obama and Chair Perez will discuss the strategy of the Democratic Party for winning elections in 2018 and beyond.”

As with most political fundraisers in America, the more you give, the more you get. Patrons who hand over $100,000 for the June 28 Obama event will get “Five Dinner Tickets with Premium Seating, Photo Reception, Host Reception, Membership to the DNC National Finance Committee, and Admission to Two Additional Marquee Events in 2018,” the invite declares. Note that last part, which suggests there will be some heavyweight political traffic heading out to LA in the next few months and likely at least one more Obama visit to the Hollywood ATM.

“President Obama is exactly the incentive that Hollywood needs to hear from to really open its checkbook for the Dems for the midterms and fund the effort to defeat the GOP and stop Trump,” one high roller insider and past donor told Deadline. In the absence of Obama, up and comers like LA Mayor Eric Garcetti have been ringing the Tinseltown bell no one has the code to Hollywood’s vault as the 44th Prez, who raised millions and millions for himself and the party during his two Presidential races and other elections between 2008 and 2016.

No marquee names have yet emerged as to who will be at the fundraiser or contributing from afar. However, with a deep bench of deep-pocketed die-hard H’wood supporters like Jeffrey Katzenberg, Disney’s Bob Iger and Alan Horn, J.J. Abrams, Shonda Rhimes, Ari Emanuel, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg, to name but a few, you can be sure more than a few members of the old band will be in the house – or maybe even providing the house where the fundraiser will be held.

As polls start to show the Blue Wave expected to put Democrats back in charge of the House of Representative and maybe even the Senate might not have a current as strong as anticipated the party has unholstered Obama to bring in the funds it’ll need to take on Republican incumbents – especially in the Golden State.

While the first time Obama has ventured out West into the midterms for the DNC and since he and former First Lady Michelle Obama went truly Hollywood and entered a multi-year production deal with Netflix, the ex-POTUS was actually here last month in a fundraiser for Missouri incumbent Sen, Claire McCaskill. That well-attended event was at the home of longtime Obama supporter and Universal Filmed Entertainment boss Jeff Shell. Among the co-hosts were the Star Wars director Abrams, Spielberg, and Katzenberg.

Or to put another way, let’s party like its 2012!