The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has revealed the names of the 18 writers it will be supporting for the next 12 months through BAFTA Elevate, a program that aims to back individuals from under-represented groups to the next stage of their career. They will benefit from networking opportunities, introductions, mentoring, tailored panel discussions, masterclasses and workshops to help them achieve their career goals. They are:

* Bisha Ali

* Clare McQuillan

* Dominique Moloney

* Emma Reeves

* Faryal Velmi

* Grace Ofori-Attah

* Janice Okoh

* Javone Prince

* Karissa Hamilton-Bannis

* Lisa Hammond & Rachael Spence

* Rachel De-Lahay

* Sarah Farinha

* Sian Harries

* Smita Bhide

* Suhayla El-Bashra

* Tahsin Guner

* Tyrell Williams

The Irish government has published an Audiovisual Action Plan carried out by independent consultants which will act as a guide to help boost Ireland’s film, TV and animation sectors. The plan calls for a potential extension of Ireland’s Section 481 tax relief, as well as increasing the expenditure ceiling, revising the regulations and extending the relief to Ireland’s games sector; increased capital funding for the film sector including co-production and development funding and a fund for new Irish TV drama; and increased business skills development. The report concludes that the sector could, in a period of five years, double employment to over 24,000 full-time equivalents and a gross value added of nearly €1.4B.

The Independent Film & Television Alliance has renewed the contracts for CEO & President Jean Prewitt and Executive VP & American Film Market Managing Director Jonathan Wolf for a further three years. Prewitt has headed the trade association since 2000. The body has lobbied on issues including market access, copyright protection and enforcement, and net neutrality. Wolf has guided LA film market the AFM since 1998.