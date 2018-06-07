There’s a lot going on the in first trailer for Bad Times at the El Royale, Fox’s period crime thriller set in majestic Lake Tahoe. Like the city, the lodging in question straddles two state lines, so its guests have the option of staying in California or Nevada. Judging from this first look, some choose poorly.

Here’s the short but not-concise logline for the film from writer-director Drew Goddard: Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at the rundown hotel with a dark past. Over the course of one fateful night, everyone will have a last shot at redemption — before everything goes to hell. The cast includes Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman, Nick Offerman and Chris Hemsworth.

Amid the non-glitz, there is no shortage of mayhem, along with voyeurism/surveillance, hostages, what looks to be a botched robbery and a couple of takes on the soul classic “This Old Heart of Mine (Is Weak for You).” Fox opens the film wide on October 5.

