Bad Robot and China giant Tencent are teaming to launch Bad Robot Games, with the plan for the new division be the exclusive game development vehicle for, and controlled and operated by, J.J. Abrams and Bad Robot. Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment has come on as a minority investor in the gaming arm, which will be run exec Dave Baronoff. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Bad Robot Games will team with traditional game developers to create both large and indie-scale projects for mobile, PC, and console, using its in-house creative directors and network of visual artists, musicians, sound designers and writers.

“I’m a massive games fan, and increasingly envious of the amazing tools developers get to work with, and the worlds they get to play in,” Abrams said in announcing the games division. “Now we are doubling down on our commitment to the space with a unique co-development approach to game making that allows us to focus on what we do best, and hopefully be a meaningful multiplier to our developer partners. Dave’s creativity, deep passion and skillful leadership will be incredibly valuable as we harness our partner Tencent’s expertise, experience and reach to bring our games to audiences around the world.”

Baronoff, who has led Bad Robot’s games and interactive content creation since 2006, helped launch several Bad Robot game projects including Alternate Reality Games (for Cloverfield ), Action Movie FX and collaborations with Valve (PASS Time mode of Team Fortress 2). He’s also overseeing Bad Robot’s current co-development of the multi-platform game SPYJiNX along with with Epic, ChAIR and Tencent. Tim Keenan (Duskers) will be Bad Robot Games’ creative director.

Tencent will maintain commercial rights to distribute Bad Robot Games in Asia.