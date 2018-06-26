CBS’ Salvation (0.4, 3.34M) started Season 2 tying a series demo low, tumbling 43% relative to last season’s launch. In its defense, Salvation’s starter had enjoyed a Big Brother 1.9 demo rating lead-in last summer, compared to last night’s Man With a Plan and its 0.6 demo rating.

Following Salvation, Elementary (0.5, 4.00M) suffered a 1/10th demo slip compared to previous week.

Meanwhile, ABC’s in-the-news-but-not-in-good-way Episode 2 of The Proposal (0.8, 3.65M) held up, week to week, at 10 PM, as had its perfectly compatible 8-10 PM lead-in, Bachelorette (1.4, 5.75M). Wall-to-wall matchmaking gave ABC the primetime win – 1.2, 5.05M – for the night in both metrics.

Meanwhile, survivor-skills series Running Wild With Bear Grylls (0.6, 3.28M) and American Ninja Warrior (0.9, 436M) delivered a second-place finish for NBC (0.8, 4.00M) in both metrics.

Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance (0.6, 2.79M) tied Bear at 8 PM. For primetime, Fox (0.5, 2.29M) wound up tied with CBS (0.5, 3.85M) for third place in the demo.

CW, airing Penn & Teller: Fool Us (0.3, 1.33M) paired with Whose Line is It Anyway? (0.3, 1.11M), averaged 0.3, 1.21M for the primetime night.