The Bachelorette contestant Lincoln Adim was convicted of indecent assault and battery last month in upstate New York, a week before he appeared on the Season 14 premiere on ABC. Adim has yet to be eliminated from Becca Kufrin’s lineup of eligible bachelors and remains on the show.

“Mr. Adim was found guilty on May 21 of indecent assault and battery for groping and assaulting an adult female on a harbor cruise ship early on May 30, 2016,” Jake Wark of the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office told media outlets in a statement.

‘The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin surrounded by her potential suitors during May 28 season premiere. ABC

“He was sentenced to one year in a house of correction, with that term suspended for a two-year probationary period,” the statement continued. “The judge ordered him to stay away from the victim and attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week during those two years. If he complies with the judge’s orders, he will not have to serve out his term, but if he fails to comply with those orders or re-offends, he could be ordered to serve out the year behind bars.”

Both The Bachelorette producer Warner Bros. and ABC declined comment when reached by Deadline. ABC said it does not comment on production-related inquiries and referred the request to WB.

Adim’s conviction and sentencing was first reported by Reality Steve.

This is not the first time controversy has touched The Bachelor franchise. Warner Bros. temporarily halted production last year on Bachelor in Paradise due to what the studio called an “allegation of misconduct” involving two of the contestants. Production resumed after WB completed an investigation and found no evidence to support the misconduct allegation.