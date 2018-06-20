ABC has set summer premiere dates for Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. The reality-competition series will launch with a two-hour episode at 8 PM Tuesday, August 7.

Coming off a scandal-plagued fourth season, Bachelor in Paradise again returns unchosen contestants from The Bachelor or The Bachelorette for a second (or third) chance at finding love. Out to mend those broken hearts, they will travel to a romantic paradise in hope of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing.

ABC

Last summer, Warner Bros. suspended production on Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico due to an allegation of sexual misconduct, and the show’s survival was in doubt. ABC’s Good Morning America reported on June 13 — two days after filming was halted — that contestant DeMario Jackson and a “fellow contestant,” later revealed to be Corinne Olympios, reportedly were engaging in a sex act while they were “both intoxicated.” The pair lawyered up the next day, but the show resumed production about later that month after an internal network investigation found no misconduct.

Olympios did not return for the salvaged Season 4 but took part in the reunion episode.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, Bachelor in Paradise is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Elan Gale are the executive producers.