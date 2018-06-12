Netflix has drawn up a Season 2 renewal for its anime series B: The Beginning and set a September 21 date for the series premiere for the toon Hilda.

Produced by Rui Kuroki, B: The Beginning is set in a world powered by advanced technology, where crime and action sweep through the archipelagic nation of Cremona. Chief among the major players is “Killer B,” a serial killer who has thrown the city into chaos. The stories of protagonist Koku, legendary investigator Keith and a mysterious criminal organization intertwine as a wide variety of characters surround them on the journey, as they attempt to stop a chain of horrific crimes.

Hilda, from Silvergate Media and based on the graphic novels by Luke Pearson, follows the adventures of a fearless blue-haired girl as she travels from her home in a vast magical wilderness full of elves and giants, to the bustling city of Trolberg, where she meets new friends and mysterious creatures who are stranger – and more dangerous – than she ever expected. Stephanie Simpson is the writer and showrunner, Kurt Mueller serves as exec producer, and Mercury Filmworks.is the animation studio.

Both series are official selections of the Annecy International Festival of Animated Film, which runs through Saturday in southeastern France.