As Deadline indicated on Sunday, Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War was within a stone’s throw away from crossing the $2 billion worldwide box office mark, and it has officially done so, joining only three other titles to make that claim: Avatar ($2.78 billion), Titanic ($2.18 billion) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($2.06B).

Infinity War worldwide is Marvel’s highest release ever topping 2012’s Avengers ($1.5 billion), and followed by Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion) and Black Panther ($1.345 billion).

Infinity War completes the feat in its 48th day of release. Stateside, it’s still going strong, taking 5th place in weekend 7 with $7.2M for a running total of $656.1M, the fifth highest grossing title of all time through June 11. Pic holds the record for biggest domestic debut ever with $257.7M in its opening weekend. Black Panther remains the top grossing Marvel title stateside and is fighting its way to the $700M finish line, currently at $699.4M, third highest of all-time after Force Awakens ($936.6M) and Avatar ($760.5M).

Internationally, Infinity War is the third highest grossing release ever with $1.346B. Its domestic and international debuts over the April 27 weekend combined for a record-shattering global opening of $640.5M even without China. The film opened to a massive $199.3M in China two weeks after the global debut and has gone on to become the third biggest release ever in the country with $369.7M to date.

Other top territories include United Kingdom ($95.1M), South Korea ($92.8M), Brazil ($65.9M), Mexico ($59.9M), Australia ($46.3M), France ($45.3M), India ($43.6M), Germany ($43.4M), Russia ($34.4M), and Japan ($33.6M).

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is celebrating its tenth anniversary and will count $17 billion overall at the global box office by the end of this summer.