While Marvel has made no bones about skipping Hall H in San Diego this year, a number of Avengers: Infinity War cast members are headed to Seattle’s Ace Comic Con and they’re not just sitting around booths signing autographs.

Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Bettany (The Vision), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes), and Anthony Mackie (Falcon) are flying up to the rainy city for the event which is taking place from June 22-24 at the WaMu Theater.

Kevin Smith is moderating a number of the Avengers panels, read on Saturday at 11:45 AM, Bettany and Olsen will sit down and field fans questions about why nearly everyone disappeared at the end of Infinity War. At 6:15pm on the same day, Smith will habla with Holland, Stan and Mackie about Captain America: Civil War.

There’s no word whether any MCU footage will be dropped. A teaser from Captain Marvel and a clip from Avengers 4 were dropped recently overseas at CineEurope.

Meanwhile Thor sends his regrets:

Hey everybody, I'm so sorry, but I won't be able to make it to @ACEcomiccon Seattle next week due to last minute scheduling conflicts. We’re working to find another ACE event where I can make it up to you. Thanks for your continued support and I hope to see you soon! #ACEcomiccon https://t.co/g5WNJLILJo — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 15, 2018

Also on Sunday, there’s a 4 PM session with Grant Gustin (Barry Allen) talking about DC’s The Flash on CW.

Separately, on Sunday, Cheo Hodari Coker, the creator, EP and showrunner of Luke Cage will be there to talk about the second season of the Marvel/Netflix series.

Then at 1:30pm, there’s a conversation with Hayley Atwell, Ms. Agent Carter herself who’ll discuss her role in the Marvel universe even though the ABC series was cancelled after two seasons.

Also making a pit-stop on Sunday at 10:30am is Camila Mendes from CW’s Riverdale.

