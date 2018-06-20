EXCLUSIVE: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver producer Avalon has lost its Chief Operating Officer. I hear Tim Robinson has left the British production company and talent management agency.

Robinson, a popular figure within the British television industry, joined the company, which has offices in London, New York and LA, in September 2016 and left at the end of last month. He lead day-to-day operations at the business and managed the long-term strategic development of the group. He worked across the company’s production business, its talent management arm as well as studios, promotions and international distribution.

Deadline understands that Robinson’s departure was mutual and that he is currently in talks for a new role.

In addition to Oliver’s weekly HBO comedy show, Avalon produces series including Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney’s Channel 4 and Amazon comedy Catastrophe, UKTV format Taskmaster, which has just been remade in the U.S. with Comedy Central, BBC sitcom Not Going Out and Comedy Central’s U.S. series Workaholics.

The business, which is run by joint managing director Richard Allen-Turner and Jon Thoday, also represents a number of top-tier talents including Oliver, David Baddiel, Dave Gorman, Russell Howard, Mark Maron, Al Murray and Daniel Radcliffe.

Before joining Avalon, he was interim COO at Elisabeth Murdoch’s digital start-up Vertical Networks and was COO of Shine Group between 2013 and 2015 before its merger with Endemol. He held a variety of roles within Shine, including as Commercial Director of Shine’s Metronome Group and Shine Australia, and prior to that worked at Celador International and 2waytraffic.