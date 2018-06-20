In an effort to bring attention to the Trump administration’s family separation policy that has been making headlines and causing much debate as of late, filmmaker Ava DuVernay tweeted a photo of herself as a child with commentary on the current events unfolding at the U.S.-Mexico border — and others started to follow her lead.

“I look at myself as a girl and imagine having to travel unsafely in a quest for safety,” the Wrinkle in Time director tweeted. “Be forcibly separated from my mother. Caged with people I don’t know and who don’t know me. Alone in a world I don’t understand. Imagine this for the child you were. We cannot allow this.”

Soon after, others started to post pictures of themselves as children, sharing stories about their relationship with their parents and sharing their thoughts on the Justice Department’s “Zero Tolerance” policy that has torn families apart at the border.

One user remarked, “My parents have sacrificed so much so that this little girl would grow to have the opportunities and dreams they never could. I can’t imagine how I’d ever get over the trauma if I’d been taken away from them.”

Another said, “I don’t know who I would be today if I were separated from my mother at this age. I can’t imagine how any these child can comprehend what is going on. We as adults can’t even comprehend this atrocity.”

DuVernay’s tweet comes after a heavy day of news regarding the family separation policy. Showrunners from One Day at a Time and Vida recently announced that they are teaming up to end family separation at the border while Hollywood has come forward to drag Corey Lewandowski for his dismissive remarks about a 10-year-old girl with down syndrome being separated from her mother. In addition, Rachel Maddow recently got so emotional during a report on “tender age” shelters for immigrant babies.