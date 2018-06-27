No one can ever accuse Ava DuVernay of not speaking out for what she believes in, and today the Oscar nominated director scathingly took Donald Trump to task as a historical “mistake.”

Taking to social media this morning the Wrinkle In Time helmer was responding to an early AM tweetstorm from the White House residence by the former Celebrity Apprentice host. Specifically, it was another sarcasm drenched attack by Trump against Rep. Maxine Waters that earned DuVernay’s ire:

You have no sense of self outside of the disparagement of others. You project your weakness onto others. You are of no substance. You will go down in history as a mistake. A mistake that unified many, reminding us of the best in ourselves by being a violent example of the worst. https://t.co/wfeIxloGRx — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 27, 2018

Simply put, DuVernay left nothing to nuance about where she stood on 45th POTUS, who has long stroked racial and regional fires to warm his base.

Representing LA County’s California’s diverse 43rd Congressional district, which includes parts of the City of Angels, Inglewood, Hawthorne and more, the long elected Waters has been a consistent outspoken critic of Trump since the 2016 campaign. Following the ejection of Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders from a Virginia restaurant last week, the Congresswoman most recently advocated members of the public confronting administration officials with their displeasure over polices. Waters has also been very vocal about wanting to see the Trump gang’s zero tolerance stance on immigration and asylum seekers – a policy that has ripped families apart and seen children housed in cages by the government.

Coming off her appearance in Netflix’s “Strong Black Lead” promo that was shown during the BET Awards this weekend, DuVernay might have Trump on the brain more than most of late. The Queen Sugar creator is currently in NYC working on a limited series for the streaming service on the case and railroading of the Central Park Five.

Accused of the horrific rape of a jogger in 1989, the four African-American and one Hispanic young men were coerced into confessing to the brutal crime, which was revealed that they distinctly did not commit. At the time of the crime, real estate developer Trump took out a full page ad in the New York Times demanding the Empire State bring back the death penalty to punish those charged with the crime- which would have led to the execution of the five as opposed to the years in prison that they were wrongly punished with before the real evidence came out.

As DuVernay condemned Trump for his latest attack on Waters, she also cautioned him about boosting too much on the demise of his other political enemies and those who’ll replace them:

Ignore the women of color replacing the old guard at your own peril. Three words: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. https://t.co/yoXFNb4Zm9 — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 27, 2018

The Bronx born and bred 28-year old former bartender and Bernie Sanders organizer took down the 10-term Crowley in a stunning primary victory last night. Certain to be elected to Congress in the fall, Ocasio-Cortez has called for a vast expansion of public healthcare and the closing of ICE, both of which are anathema to Trump.