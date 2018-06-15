ATTN Co-founder Jarrett Moreno provided fresh details about the millennial news organization’s new news show Undivided ATTN ahead of its planned launch next month.

The weekly news program will focus on a single issue, giving the audience greater context and background about a major news story or exploring a subject that’s timely.

“In a week like this one, we could be talking about the history of our relationship with North Korea or how the trade wars could have an impact on American pocketbooks and wallets and jobs,” said Moreno. “It’s also summer break. What’s the summer job market looking like for high school and college students.”

Other Facebook Watch news shows will feature some of the biggest names from cable news, including Fox News’ Shep Smith, CNN’s Anderson Cooper or Univision’s Jorge Ramos. Undivided ATTN will be anchored by a rotating series of hosts who have established social media followings and credibility with younger audiences.

“We think there’s a one plus one equals three element of working with people who are great on camera and talented and also bring audiences to the table,” said Moreno.

Undivided attention’s hosts are well known to the digital-first generation: model and YouTube personality Hannah Stocking; Mexican influencer, vlogger, activist and model Juanpa Zurita; comedian and co-author The Liberal Redneck Manifesto: Draggin’ Dixie Outta the Dark Trae Crowder; and internet personality, actress and singer Lele Pons.

Stocking is a writer, director, and actress who uses comedy and science to entertain more than 3.7 million YouTube subscribers.

Before she was making millions of fans laugh on the Internet, Stocking was a double major in college, studying biology and chemistry. Her background in science has become an important part of her content as she finds ways to make her videos funny and educational, separating herself from many of her peers in the process.

She teamed up with ATTN, a media company focused on social issues, to develop a series of science videos that cover a wide range of topics, from crash dieting to the teenage brain.

In 2016, Stocking starred in the official music video for Blink-182’s She’s Out Of Her Mind. She also joined E! News for their coverage of the 2017 Grammy Awards, and landed a role in Tyler Perry’s 2017 film Boo 2! A Madea Halloween. She was featured by PAPER Magazine and GQ Thailand.

Recently, Stocking served as a presenter at the MTV MiAw awards.

Pons has established herself as a premier content creator, using YouTube to deliver comedy to nearly ten million subscribers with videos that earn over 110 million monthly views. Additionally, she has dominated Instagram, becoming the most-viewed Instagram Stories producer in 2017 and, in 2018, was honored as the “Instagrammer of the Year” at MTV’s MiAw awards.

While Pons is known for comedy, she is a jack-of-all-trades entertainer. Starting with regular dance videos on Instagram, she created and danced for a lyric video for Anitta and J Balvin’s smash record Downtown that hauled in nearly 200 million views in just three months. She took a major step as a dancer when she joined Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey for a special Target-sponsored performance during the Grammys for their single, The Middle. She has combined her love of acting and music by appearing in several other music videos, including Camila Cabello’s megahit Havana.

A classically trained opera singer, Pons has also launched her own musical career, releasing her first single Dicen with Matt Hunter.

Pons also has her foot in the modeling world, as well. She walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in 2017. Additionally, she served as a brand ambassador for COVERGIRL. She earned features from publications such as PAPER Magazine, WWD, Vogue Latinoamerica, and Seventeen Magazine, among others.

Pons presented awards at the Latin Grammys and Premio Lo Nuestro awards, co-hosted the MiAw awards, and served as a judge at the Miss Universe show. She is also slated to host La Voz, Mexico’s extremely popular version of “The Voice” as well as the upcoming Teen Choice Awards.

First Lady Michelle Obama invited Pons to the White House to help launch her “Better Make Room” campaign in 2015. Pons made Vanity Fair’s “New Establishment List” as a “disruptor” of the status quo alongside people like Mark Zuckerberg, Tim Cook, and Amy Schumer in 2015, and became a member of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Celebrities class of 2017.

Juanpa Zurita is a passionate digital content creator. Born in Mexico, and based in Los Angeles, his social media reach has increased dramatically since the first video he uploaded in 2013. He currently reaches over 41.9 million followers around the world, becoming the biggest Latin American content creator. A major theme that runs through Zurita’s content is believing in oneself, taking risks and working hard to achieve our dreams.

On the humanitarian front, Juanpa has been involved in many initiatives, working alongside Jerome Jarre, Casey Neistat and Ben Stiller the 2016 #LoveArmyForSomalia push. The campaign raised more than $2.7 million for drought relief, delivering over 800 tons of food and 2,700,000 liters of drinking water to the Somali population.

Trae Crowder grew up in Celina, Tenn., a town sometimes described as having “more liquor stores than traffic lights” (2-0 as of the last count). In 1998, at the age of 12 and after seeing Chris Rock on HBO, he decided he wanted to be a comedian.

Crowder earned national attention (or notoriety, depending on your viewpoint) for his “Liberal Redneck” series of viral videos. He has been performing his particular brand of Southern-fried intellectual comedy in the Southeast for the past six years and now tours nationally as part of the wellRED comedy tour with his writing and drinking partners, Corey and Drew.

ATTN also is partnering with Shots Studios, a Los Angeles-based production studio and management company founded by brothers John Shahidi and Sam Shahidi. The studio is behind such music and comedy videos that attract more than 1 billion minutes watched per month on YouTube, working with artists including Pons, Stocking, Rudy Mancuso, Anitta, Alesso and Anwar Jibawi.