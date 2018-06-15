AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson wants his new staffers on the newly acquired Time Warner side to know he’s a big fan of theirs and assures they “will continue to have the creative freedom and resources to keep doing what you do best.”

The top exec at the freshly merged mega-company sent a memo to all employees on both sides today, shortly after AT&T’s long-in-the-works $85B takeover of TW was finalized. In it, he wrote: “It’s been a long time coming, but it’s well worth the effort: AT&T and Time Warner are now one company — a truly modern media [his boldface] that will create the best entertainment and communications experiences in the world.

Then the chief executive spoke directly to his new charages:

“To our new Time Warner colleagues, including HBO, Turner and Warner Bros. employees — welcome! As different as our businesses are, I think you’ll find we have a lot in common. Like you, we take immense pride in what we do. And we have a passion for always doing the right thing and supporting our communities. We’re big fans of your talent and creativity. And you have my word that you will continue to have the creative freedom and resources to keep doing what you do best.”

The memo was tweeted out by Brian Stelter, CNN’s senior media correspondent and host of its Reliable sources, who has a new top boss today.