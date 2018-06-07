Coming as absolutely no surprise to anyone who likes quality TV, FX is bringing the Emmy winning Atlanta back for third season, the cabler announced today.

Whether it gets a retitling like Season 2 did as Atlanta Robbin Season, the third season of the Donald Glover created and starring series is aiming to be back on the air in 2019.

“Atlanta is phenomenal, achieving and exceeding what few television series have done,” said co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions Nick Grad today of the Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and Lakeith Lee Stanfield co-starrer.

Having debuted in September 2016 with its often off-kilter but poignant tales of cousins played by Henry and Glover and their experiences in the Georgia metropolis and its hip hop scene, Atlanta’s first cycle won two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series – both for Glover. As another non-surprise, the excellent Season 2 is well expected to be a contender this year in the TV Academy contest too.

“With Atlanta Robbin’ Season, Donald and his collaborators elevated the series to even greater heights, building on the enormous success of their award-winning first season,” Grad added, along with co-president Eric Schrier on Thursday. “We’re grateful to the producers and our extraordinary cast and crew for achieving this level of excellence, and we share the excitement with our audience about the third season knowing they will continue to take us to unexpected and thrilling places.”

Atlanta is executive produced by Glover, Paul Simms, Dianne McGunigle, Stephen Glover and Hiro Murai, and is produced by FX Production