EXCLUSIVE: Assemble Media, the New York-based multi-platform production company, has brought on Macmillan Entertainment executive editor Brendan Deneen to serve as Assemble’s President of Literary and IP Development.

Over the past eight years at the publishing house, Deneen edited dozens of books including the bestselling Walking Dead novels co-written by Robert Kirkman.

Deneen also created and ran Macmillan Entertainment, setting up book-to-film projects at Warner Brothers, Fox, Sony, MGM, Hulu, NBC, CBS, Lionsgate and Showtime, among others. Before Macmillan, Deneen was a book-to-film executive for Scott Rudin and at Miramax/Dimension Films. He started his career at William Morris, working for lit agent Owen Laster.

In his new job, he’ll develop original intellectual property for both the publishing and film/TV industries, working directly with Assemble principal Jack Heller.

“Many of the book concepts I developed at Macmillan went on to be optioned by studios and networks,” Deneen told Deadline, “and I’m excited to expand my IP development at Assemble. I look forward to working with authors, agents and publishers on book ideas, and tracking the publishing world for material that would make fantastic, commercial films and television shows, while also developing original IP directly for the screen.”

Said Heller, “Brendan has proven to be a great igniter of content, and we are thrilled to have him on board as we expand our slate and business model.”

Among Assemble Media’s recent projects, the company produced and co-financed Brawl In Cell Block 99, from writer and director S. Craig Zahler and starring Vince Vaughn.