The new red-band trailer for Neon’s Assassination Nation comes complete with trigger warnings like “blood,” “sexism,” “toxic masculinity,” “kidnapping,” “murder” and “male gaze,” as if any of those warning will keep the curious away.

The film, written and directed by Sam Levinson, acquired by NEON with AGBO in a big Sundance Film Festival deal, stars Odessa Young, Suki Waterhouse, Hari Nef, Abra, Anika Noni Rose, Colman Domingo, Maude Apatow, with Bill Skarsgård, Joel McHale and Bella Thorne.

If the trailer’s creepy little kid in a flag mask isn’t enough to give you the willies, here’s the logline: High school senior Lily and her group of friends live in a haze of texts, posts, selfies and chats just like the rest of the world. So, when an anonymous hacker starts posting details from the private lives of everyone in their small town, the result is absolute madness leaving Lily and her friends questioning whether they’ll live through the night.

Take a look at the red-band trailer but be warned of a few more triggers: homophobia, giant frogs, torture, to name a few.

As the narrator says, the film chronicles how her town of Salem “lost its motherf*cking mind.” And she promises, “This is 100 percent a true story.”

We’ll leave that last claim for you to decide. In any case, take a look at the trailer, trigger-warned and all. Film hits theaters September 21.

Here’s the official poster: