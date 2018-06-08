In a moving statement, Asia Argento, actress and girlfriend of the late Anthony Bourdain, says the host of CNN’s Parts Unknown was “my love, my rock, my protector.”

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did. His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Bourdain, 61, whose Parts Unknown series launched its 11th season on CNN last month, was found dead in his hotel room in Strasbourg, France, by friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert. Bourdain was in France working on the show. He death has been reported as a suicide.

Argento is among the actresses who have accused disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape, and Bourdain was a vocal supporter of the woman and scathing antagonist of Weinstein. Argento and Bourdain began dating last year.

Yesterday, according to press reports, Argento posted on social media apparently from Rome. In an Instagram post about three hours before Bourdain’s death was reported – since deleted – Argento posted a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt reading “F*ck Everyone,” with a caption “You know who you are.” There is no indication that the post was referring in any way to Bourdain’s suicide.

Argento’s friends, including Rose McGowan and Olivia Munn, tweeted their support of Argento and condolences for Bourdain today, including this one:

Through space and time, Anthony. Your love will find you again. pic.twitter.com/XBod1vDZ8k — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) June 8, 2018

