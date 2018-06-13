Apple has assembled a star-studded cast for its Octavia Spencer series Are You Sleeping, from Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine and the scripted drama venture of Peter Chernin’s Chernin Entertainment and Endeavor Content.

Joining Spencer in the 10-episode thriller drama are Aaron Paul (The Path, Breaking Bad), Weeds alumna Elizabeth Perkins, Mekhi Phifer (ER, 8 Mile), Michael Beach (Aquaman, Sons of Anarchy), Tracie Thoms (Rent, Unreal), and Haneefah Wood (Baskets, One Day at a Time).

Also cast in the series is Emmy Award-nominated This Is Us co-star Ron Cephas Jones, who will continue to recur on the NBC family drama.

Are You Sleeping, created and written by Nichelle Tramble Spellman based on the true-crime novel by Kathleen Barber, provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true-crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

Spencer stars as Poppy Parnell, a relentless investigative reporter who looks to uncover the truth behind a decades old questionable murder verdict through her new podcast.

Three-time Emmy winner Paul stars as convicted murderer Warren Cave whose guilt or innocence has remained a question in many people’s minds for the past 20 years. Paul had been heavily pursued for pilots and series after the recent cancellation of his Hulu drama series The Path.

Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Perkins stars as Melanie Cave – Mother of Warren Cave, the subject of Poppy’s podcast.

Paul, Perkins and previously cast Lizzy Caplan, who plays twin sisters Josie and Lanie, all have one-year deals.

Phifer plays Markus Knox, a former detective and long time friend of Poppy Parnell. Beach plays Ingram Rhoades, a successful attorney and Poppy’s husband. Emmy-nominated Thoms plays Desiree Scoville, Poppy’s older opinionated sister. Wood plays Cydie Scoville, Poppy’s fiercely loyal sister. Cephas Jones plays Leander “Shreve” Scoville, Poppy’s father.

Are You Sleeping is executive produced by Spencer via her Orit Entertainment, Tramble, who serves as showrunner, as well as Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, and Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and Kristen Campo for Chernin Entertainment.

Perkins is repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment. Beach, who recently co-starred in the ABC pilot The Finest, is repped by Global Artists Agency. Phifer is with Gersh and Brookside Artist Management.